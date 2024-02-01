Connect with us

Promotions

Fidelity Bank Launches Nationwide Read2Lead Student Writing Contest | Register Here

Career Inspired News Promotions

How Mojisola Oyedele Made a Courageous Leap from Oil & Gas to JP Morgan’s Cybersecurity Frontline

Events Music News Promotions

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 - AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

Events Inspired Promotions

Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

Events Inspired News Promotions

Yeloto African Children Foundation Unveils Its Shining Stars for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Events Music News Promotions

Power up Your Life Festival: Boomplay Partners With itel P55 Series for a Fun Campus Activation

Promotions

The Cuppy Foundation Unveils Annual Report | Here are the Details

Promotions

OCCE and LAMATA Join Forces to Tackle Climate Change Threats in Lagos

Music News Promotions

Òròkòrò: Mr Eazi Unveils Stylish Music Video featuring Angelique Kidjo

Music Promotions

Love in All Its Shades: Ibejii Unveils The 'Yellow Vanilla Album'

Promotions

Fidelity Bank Launches Nationwide Read2Lead Student Writing Contest | Register Here

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives designed to empower Nigerian youths with quality education, a leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank, has launched a creative writing competition for secondary school students dubbed Read2Lead.

Themed Read2lead, the three-stage competition would see secondary school students hone their reading and writing skills while competing for millions of naira in cash rewards, a book publishing deal, and the chance to have their school library renovated by the bank.

At the end of the 3 staged competitions, the star prize winner would go home with N2 million cash, a book publishing deal worth N2 million and another N2 million to upgrade his/her school’s library; the first runner-up will receive a N1.5 million cash prize; and the second runner-up will be awarded N1 million.

The first stage of the Read2Lead initiative, tagged, “The National Writing Showdown”, would see participants from across Nigeria compete for a coveted spot among the top 150 writers through a creative writing task.

Successful students would thereafter move to the second stage known as “The Sweeta Writing Mastery”, where they would be tasked with writing an alternate ending for one of the selected books they would be asked to read.

In the third and final stage themed, “The Author’s Workshop”, the top 30 participants would participate in an immersive writing boot camp which would be anchored by experienced writers and facilitators who would also select the top three finalists.

To sign up your child or ward for the initiative, please visit their website.

Registration ends on February 16, 2024.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Dennis Isong: How The Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Benefit Lagosians

Smart Emmanuel: Entrepreneurs Need to Create Products That Resonate with Customers’ Desires

#TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It

This Unending Conversation About Nigerian Youth’s Unemployability
css.php