Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has released two new singles titled “Twe Twe” and “Too Busy To Be Bae.”

“To Busy To Be Bae” was produced by P.Priime, while “Twe Twe” was produced by Killertunes and Blaise Beatz.

Stream “Twe Twe” here.

Stream “Too Busy To Be Bae” here.

Listen below: