First Photos from Simi Drey & Julian Flosbach’s Traditional Wedding | #SimiandJulianForever

Popular media personality Simi Drey and her beau, Julian Flosbach, have finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony.

The couple had gotten legally married in January. The traditional wedding ceremony was held in a beautiful location in Lagos and was attended by close friends and family members.

Both Simi and Julian wore two different traditional outfits to the wedding ceremony. Julian looked particularly dapper in his custom-made agbada attire, while Simi looked stunning in her embellished aso-oke attire. The couple looked very happy and in love as they exchanged their vows and celebrated their union.

Congratulations to Simi and Julian on their beautiful wedding ceremony!

The Bride

The Groom

The Couple

Photo Credit: renebridalstyling.co