From The Friend Zone to Forever Lane – Feyi & Dipo are Doing This For Life!

It’s amazing how you can meet someone for the first time and right from that moment, you just know that you want them in your life forever.

Feyi and Dipo met at the university years back and started out as friends. While Dipo fell head over heels in love with her then, this sweet love only fully blossomed into a relationship 8 years after. Now, these sweethearts are on their forever journey and their pre-wedding shoot photos are filling our bellies with a thousand butterflies. They make a super cute couple and we are super stoked for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Feyi:

I met Dipo 10 years ago at the university through a mutual friend. We met in front of the BBS building and I was putting on a black and pink jalamia while he wore a cream jalamia. We immediately cliked (as friends) and that’s all I saw him as and I had no idea he wanted more. He would help me through my various heartbreaks and was always there for me in every way but I never thought much about it because he’s generally a very caring person, so I thought I was getting the regular friendship treatment. Fast forward, 8 years later (2021), I had sworn off men and decided to focus on other things. He decided to tell me that he had been in love with me from the very first night we met and then so many things he did for me in the past started to make sense to me. It finally clicked.

He had been patient and wanted to get to a certain mindset and phase in life before expressing how he really felt. Basically he wanted to come correct and he did! Anyway, because I had sworn off men and only saw him as a friend, I wasn’t sure how to react to his confession. I also didn’t want to risk an amazing friendship for a relationship I wasn’t sure would last but he was patient with me through the process and God alleviated my fears. Saying yes to him is easily the best decision I’ve ever made and I’m so excited that I’ll get to do life with him. P.S I found an old chat from 2017 where Dipo & I joked about getting married in another lifetime (we were still friends then) and co-incidentally, on that exact day 5 years later, he proposed to me & I said yes!

Their love story as shared by Dipo:

I am an introvert! Boring right? I generally will not be caught outside, but when my self-appointed school mother called me to come see her at our department building in BBS, I had no other option than to go. I got there sporting a jalamia (note Babcock is super hot and it makes no sense why anyone should wear one) and there I was being introduced to one of the most beautiful women I had ever seen (now my wife). She also was wearing a jalamia so clearly whatever screws I had loose, she probably did too and that was so sweet.

We spent the night talking and catching up. Anyone who knows anything about Feyi will agree that she absolutely loved talking about her time in secondary school. It was easily the best days of her life and I was like ‘nawa ooo shey I go secondary school bayi?’ I was studying Accounting at the time but explain to me why I was there spending time talking through Feyi’s Mass Communication project (I dey use Idea, I no sabi anything) but anything to spend time with her before she goes to Dorcas (If you know, you know).This continued the whole of our time at the university and surprisingly we were to share a canopy for our graduation but this sadly did not happen.

We have no pictures from the university and we absolutely hate that we don’t but lowkey I am happy because I had just a mustache and a few strands of beards. I waited patiently until the time was right and with my 2-step questionnaire, asked after 8 years of being in the friend-zone (my laiffff, a whole spec like me, ko buru) I asked her if she was even attracted to me at all as I would not pursue anything with her if she was not. Fast forward to now and its been quite a journey of ups and downs but loving Feyisayo is the best decision of my life and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life loving and protecting her.

Credits

Bride: @missy_shayor

Groom: @oladipo.isaac

Planner: @curatedbymaju

Photography: @c3pictures_gallery