It Started With a Swipe! Enjoy Sefe & Christopher’s Traditional Wedding Photos

Sefe and Christopher are our love birds for today! They swiped right on a dating app during the pandemic and ended up building the sweet love that they have today.

Not only did their sweet love transcend the pandemic, but it also brought about a merger of two beautiful cultures. They had a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony that beautifully showcased Sefe and Christopher’s rich Edo and Delta-Igbo cultures respectively. It was indeed a beautiful display of culture and they both rocked their outfits elegantly. The joy and the love on their faces literally lit up the whole ceremony. These two are smitten and it is so evident in every photo.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos and love story below:

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Sefe:

Ours was a COVID love story. We swiped right during the pandemic and a few months into dating, we both, unfortunately, caught COVID. We ended up quarantining together for three weeks; the rest was history. By the time we made it through those three weeks, we both knew we weren’t going anywhere. Chris proposed during a getaway weekend in San Diego.

I was so sure the proposal set-up was for someone else that when I saw it, I told him to “get out of the way before you ruin someone’s big moment.” I was so excited to have a front-row seat to witness such a romantic set-up, not having any idea that I was the one on stage. It was a beautiful beginning to what has so far been a challenging yet rewarding journey… a journey we look forward to continuing walking and tackling together.

Credits

Bride: @sef_em

Groom: @smoody5150

Planner: @2706events

Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

Hairstylist: @marieghold

Okuku: @famen_wini

Gele: @ennygelecraft

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Videography: @kolefilms

Decor: @524events

Decor photography: @tobi.lagos

Table Setting: @tashbistro | @foodcrushcatering

Cake: @heladodelicia

DJ: @iamdjskillz_

MC: @akinadesoji

Lights & Special effects: @ibiyemiabayomi

Venue: @thefivepalm