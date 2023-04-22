Catch Your Weekend Dose of Love’s Sweetness With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys, It’s the weekend!

An ideal weekend for us will be one where we can relish the sweetness of love.🥰 If you’re like us, then you’ve got to add the #BellaNaija Weddings Weekly recap to your to-do list! We’ve got a truckload of sweet pre-wedding photos, colourful weddings, bridal inspos, and thrilling videos to make your weekend more exciting. Trust us, you’ve got to pitch your tent here for a fun weekend! Don’t miss a thing by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!