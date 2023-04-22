Connect with us

Catch Your Weekend Dose of Love’s Sweetness With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Bask in The Glee of Love with Cinderella and Benji's Outdoor Wedding!

Tobi Fell in Love With Oyin On The First Date! Enjoy Their #BNBling Moment

From an Instagram Comment To The DMs and Now Forever - It's #ZONA23!

Toyosi and Yemisi's Love Blossomed After Their First Date! See Their Wedding Photos

Miriam and Olorunfemi Met Through a Mutual Friend! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Have a Perfect Weekend with All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

You are in For a Sweet Ride With Jameelat & Taoheed Nikkah Wedding Video!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 428

Sokie Did Not Give Up On Ezinne - Now It's #yEStoforever!

27 mins ago

Hey guys, It’s the weekend!

An ideal weekend for us will be one where we can relish the sweetness of love.🥰  If you’re like us, then you’ve got to add the #BellaNaija Weddings Weekly recap to your to-do list! We’ve got a truckload of sweet pre-wedding photos, colourful weddings, bridal inspos, and thrilling videos to make your weekend more exciting. Trust us, you’ve got to pitch your tent here for a fun weekend! Don’t miss a thing by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

A Ghanaian-Nigerian Merger! Nada & Kayode’s Trad Will Add Beautiful Colours To Your Day!

Kayode Did Not Give Up on Nada – They Clicked After Shooting His Second Shot!

Of Love, Style and Culture! Hafsat and Fah’d Had Their Perfect Kamu Ceremony

#Thedreamwedding23 Dinner & Kai Amarya in Abuja Was a Celebration of Love and Rich Culture!

Chika & Victor’s Sweet Love Began At a Wedding! Meet #TheDurus

 

Fate Brought Jummy and Dapo Together! It’s #DJlovestory2023

Marigold and Alfred Found Love at an Audition! #MadeInTheAM2023

Helen and Garrick Found Love on The Instagram Explore Page!

Bring Timeless Elegance To Your Civil Wedding With This Vintage Beauty Look!

Beauty Tukura Is Giving Major Style Hints For The Chic & Classy Igbo Bride!

Be The Belle of the Ball With This Dreamy White Wedding Inspo!

Exude That Natural Glow on Your Igbo Trad With this Flawless Inspo!

These Groom’s Parents Brought Pure Vibes and Style To Their Son’s Trad

This Igbo Groom and His Squad’s Lit Entrance Will Make Your Day!

This Couple’s Steamy White Wedding Moment Will Make You Blush!

This Happy Bride’s Reaction After Saying “I Do” Will Make Your Day!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

