From Ghana to Nigeria, With Love! Enjoy Nada and Kayode’s Wedding Photos

On today’s episode of love across borders, we have lovebirds, Nada and Kayode who found a way into each other’s arms in such a beautiful way. 😍

It was love at first sight for Kayode the moment he saw Nada and thanks to her friend, he got her phone number and brunch date with her, leading to their beautiful fairytale. They exchanged their vows in a dreamy outdoor white wedding that left us captivated by the beauty.

They also had a vibrant Ghanaian-Nigerian traditional wedding and we can’t get over how the couple showcased their roots and heritage while celebrating their sweet love and the beginning of a new phase. The #NK4Eternity lovebirds make love look so beautiful and we totally love their gorgeous wedding photos. We bet you will fall in love with every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below

How we met

By the bride, Nada:

We met on a Friday night. I wasn’t in the mood to go out that evening, but after much convincing by my friends, Tosin and Danielle, I decided to go out. Kayode initially approached me and attempted to strike up a conversation with me multiple times, however, I wasn’t interested at all. I left that night believing that would be the last time I would see him. However, as most people know Kayode is very persistent. Before we left that night, he approached Tosin to get to know more information about me, when she uncharacteristically gave him my phone number. This must have been divine intervention because Tosin would never do this.

The next morning, he messaged me to plan a “date”. I agreed, full disclosure, I was hungry. Little did I know he and Tosin had pre-scheduled a brunch date. When I arrived at the restaurant for brunch, funny enough, Kayode and I were matching. We both had on a yellow top and blue jeans, what are the odds? I truly believe our union stemmed from God’s invention, from my friends forcing me to go out that night, to Tosin giving him my phone number. We met in a season of healing and understanding ourselves. I thank God every day for Kayode.

By the groom, Kayode:

On a Friday night when my brother Hakeem came to town to visit, we decided to go to a lounge. After getting to the lounge, Hakeem and I were relaxing in a corner and saw Nada and her friends arrive. I remember seeing her from across the bar and being too nervous to approach her, but my friend Hakeem pushed me to say something.

She shot me down multiple times but I was tenacious; I was not going to let this beauty get away from me. I spoke to her friend Tosin, who agreed to assist in planning a group brunch for all of us the next morning. The following day during the brunch Nada and I wore the same colour clothing which I thought was not only really cute but also fate. We had a great conversation; merrily ate and laughed. And the rest is history. I really thank God for bringing us together that night.

Here is how Nada and Kayode had their Ghanaian-Nigerian trad!