Hillu and Mukhtar’s Wedding Was a True Celebration of Love & Culture!

We are experiencing a beautiful blend of love and culture today and it’s all thanks to Hillu and Mukhtar!

They started their forever journey with a lovely kamu ceremony, displaying their rich Northern culture to the fullest. Shortly after, they had a grand wedding dinner which was nothing short of breathtaking. The lovebirds repped their culture in such a stylish way as they both showed up looking dashing. From the lively dances to the emotional moments between families…every bit of their wedding was a true celebration of love!

Enjoy Hillu and Mukhtar’s wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @nategenius01

Photography @bighweddings