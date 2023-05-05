Hillu and Mukhtar’s Wedding Was a True Celebration of Love & Culture!

Connect with us

2 hours ago

We are experiencing a beautiful blend of love and culture today and it’s all thanks to  Hillu and Mukhtar!

They started their forever journey with a lovely kamu ceremony, displaying their rich Northern culture to the fullest. Shortly after, they had a grand wedding dinner which was nothing short of breathtaking. The lovebirds repped their culture in such a stylish way as they both showed up looking dashing. From the lively dances to the emotional moments between families…every bit of their wedding was a true celebration of love!

Enjoy Hillu and Mukhtar’s wedding video below:

Videography @nategenius01
Photography @bighweddings

 

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Avatar photo

