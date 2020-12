This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Hayet Rida

Ini Edo

Zynnell Zuh

Sincerely Oghosa

Mena Adubea

Lydia Dinga

Nnenna Okoye

Eki Ogunbor

Basma Kahie

Adeola Ariyo