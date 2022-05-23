Style
These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style
Hi, #BellaNaijarians!
We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on Nigerian fashion blogger Eki Ogunbor. If you want to channel a style star who combines effortless chic with high glamour, then Eki is the muse for you.
We’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you for a week’s worth of stylish looks. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the Week in Style.
Monday
Step into the new week with this vibrant power suit like Eki’s here.
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
You can’t go wrong with this stunning all-black ensemble on any day of the week.
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Pairing this checked blazer like Eki’s with any look is a certified hit!
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
This Green fit is giving everything it’s meant to give. Give it a try!
View this post on Instagram
Friday
A quick change into this gorgeous green number after work and you’re shutting that event down.
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
This chic jumpsuit could not be more perfect for a brunch date/ a visit to the mall.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
You might give the bridesmaids a run for their money at the next wedding you attend with this amazing yellow number.
View this post on Instagram