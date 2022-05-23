These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style

Hi, #BellaNaijarians!

We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on Nigerian fashion blogger Eki Ogunbor. If you want to channel a style star who combines effortless chic with high glamour, then Eki is the muse for you.

We’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you for a week’s worth of stylish looks. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the Week in Style.

Monday

Step into the new week with this vibrant power suit like Eki’s here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

Tuesday

You can’t go wrong with this stunning all-black ensemble on any day of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

Wednesday

Pairing this checked blazer like Eki’s with any look is a certified hit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

Thursday

This Green fit is giving everything it’s meant to give. Give it a try!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

Friday

A quick change into this gorgeous green number after work and you’re shutting that event down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

Saturday

This chic jumpsuit could not be more perfect for a brunch date/ a visit to the mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

Sunday

You might give the bridesmaids a run for their money at the next wedding you attend with this amazing yellow number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Blogger & KISARA Girl (@ekiogunbor)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!