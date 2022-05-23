Connect with us

These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style

PiiLLz N PoiZn presents the "Bold & Fearless" Collection

BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition

Styles Stars Are Sizzling in Red this Week on #BellaStylista Issue 192

BN Style Your Curves: The MaNgu of Original MaNgu Edition

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 124

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week - Thanks Sade Akinosho

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can't Get Enough Of!

These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi, #BellaNaijarians!

We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on Nigerian fashion blogger Eki OgunborIf you want to channel a style star who combines effortless chic with high glamour, then Eki is the muse for you.

We’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you for a week’s worth of stylish looks. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the Week in Style.

Monday

Step into the new week with this vibrant power suit like Eki’s here.

Tuesday

You can’t go wrong with this stunning all-black ensemble on any day of the week.

Wednesday 

Pairing this checked blazer like Eki’s with any look is a certified hit!

Thursday 

This Green fit is giving everything it’s meant to give. Give it a try!

Friday 

A quick change into this gorgeous green number after work and you’re shutting that event down.

Saturday 

This chic jumpsuit could not be more perfect for a brunch date/ a visit to the mall.

Sunday

You might give the bridesmaids a run for their money at the next wedding you attend with this amazing yellow number.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

