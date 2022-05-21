Connect with us

Style

PiiLLz N PoiZn presents the "Bold & Fearless" Collection

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition

Style

Styles Stars Are Sizzling in Red this Week on #BellaStylista Issue 192

Style

BN Style Your Curves: The MaNgu of Original MaNgu Edition

Style

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 124

Style

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week - Thanks Sade Akinosho

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Style

Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can't Get Enough Of!

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

Style

PiiLLz N PoiZn presents the “Bold & Fearless” Collection

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Rising womenswear brand PiiLLz N PoiZn has unveiled its latest in-season collection tagged Bold & Fearless.

According to the brand;

The bold and fearless collection is a capsule collection created from a melange of vibrant colours and rich fabric types. The collection goes beyond just clothes as each piece bears bold layers of unapologetic designs yet is soft enough to match the needs of the woman who is not afraid to flaunt her individual style confidently with an updated appeal fashionably. The designer in her own perspective maintains the status quo of sustainability by drawing inspiration from the past and mingling it with elements of the present in a bold and fearless statement of timelessness.

Ppoizn atelier specialises in the idea of creating luxury fashion brands where current trends coexist with timelessness.

At Ppozin, fashion is a means of self-expression, a way of life, and a reflection of inner beauty. Over time, Ppoizn Atelier has emerged as a top choice for the modern-day lady who has great expectations of their daily attire and particularly during special occasions.

Since starting out in 2018, they have maintained the preservation of their roots and identity, thereby cultivating the essence that inspires and unites with their clients through the brand’s passion for style and culture.

See the full lookbook below

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credits
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @studiobibyonce
Hair: @hairppiness__

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know About Visiting The Maldives

Mfonobong Inyang: Beware of Messiahs in the Age of Ultron

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women
css.php