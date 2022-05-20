BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, our spotlight is on singer and songwriter Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The beauty mogul and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby boy on the 13th of May 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna’s daring and risque jaw-dropping maternity style debuted in January at an outing with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The actor wore a long pink jacket kept close by a button, showing off her growing bump adorned with a long embellished necklace. Fast forward to her recent iconic May Vogue cover leading to a marble statue appearance at the just concluded Met Gala – which was just incredible.

From high-profile magazine shoots to her top tier street style decked head-to-toe in trendy designer looks – here are the fantastic fashion moments the superstar shared that will forever be #BNStyleYourBump inspo.

