Style
BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition
Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.
For today’s edition, our spotlight is on singer and songwriter Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The beauty mogul and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby boy on the 13th of May 2022 in Los Angeles.
Rihanna’s daring and risque jaw-dropping maternity style debuted in January at an outing with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The actor wore a long pink jacket kept close by a button, showing off her growing bump adorned with a long embellished necklace. Fast forward to her recent iconic May Vogue cover leading to a marble statue appearance at the just concluded Met Gala – which was just incredible.
From high-profile magazine shoots to her top tier street style decked head-to-toe in trendy designer looks – here are the fantastic fashion moments the superstar shared that will forever be #BNStyleYourBump inspo.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram