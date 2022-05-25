Makioba unveils ‘May by Makioba’ for Spring/Summer 2022!

Rising Nigerian brand Makioba recently announced the launch of our ‘May by Makioba’ SS collection. The collection is chic and elegant and just ideal for the new-age superwoman. May by Makioba includes floor-length gowns, maxi dresses, and party dresses. The dresses are bold and feature an assortment of beautifully detailed embellishments that were delicately handcrafted with the finest materials. Every dress was made to exude refined royalty and was inspired by the majestic and bejewelled dress style of African parties.

According to the brand,

The release of this collection also coincides with the birthday of our Creative Director and Lead Designer, Makioba Bob-Manuel Olugbile. As Makioba’s principal designer and champion, Mrs Olugbile has not only pushed for the inclusion of plus-sized women in mainstream fashion but also the celebration of the beauty and style of black and African women. For these and many others, we celebrate her. Our design team has been working on this collection for almost six months and it is with pleasure that we share it. Makioba is very excited and looks forward to the public response, which we hope will be extraordinary. We expect these dresses to become the signature style of Africa’s elite socialites.

See the full collection below.

Brand: @makiobaofficial