Connect with us

Style

Makioba unveils 'May by Makioba' for Spring/Summer 2022!

Style

See This Week's Super Crisp Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 125

Style

These Chic Fashion Moments from Eki Ogunbor will Inspire your Week in style

Style

PiiLLz N PoiZn presents the "Bold & Fearless" Collection

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Rihanna Edition

Style

Styles Stars Are Sizzling in Red this Week on #BellaStylista Issue 192

Style

BN Style Your Curves: The MaNgu of Original MaNgu Edition

Style

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 124

Style

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week - Thanks Sade Akinosho

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Style

Makioba unveils ‘May by Makioba’ for Spring/Summer 2022!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rising Nigerian brand Makioba recently announced the launch of our ‘May by Makioba’ SS collection. The collection is chic and elegant and just ideal for the new-age superwoman. May by Makioba includes floor-length gowns, maxi dresses, and party dresses. The dresses are bold and feature an assortment of beautifully detailed embellishments that were delicately handcrafted with the finest materials. Every dress was made to exude refined royalty and was inspired by the majestic and bejewelled dress style of African parties.

According  to the brand,

The release of this collection also coincides with the birthday of our Creative Director and Lead Designer, Makioba Bob-Manuel Olugbile. As Makioba’s principal designer and champion, Mrs Olugbile has not only pushed for the inclusion of plus-sized women in mainstream fashion but also the celebration of the beauty and style of black and African women. For these and many others, we celebrate her.

Our design team has been working on this collection for almost six months and it is with pleasure that we share it. Makioba is very excited and looks forward to the public response, which we hope will be extraordinary. We expect these dresses to become the signature style of Africa’s elite socialites.

See the full collection below.

Brand: @makiobaofficial

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: Broken by Titilayo Olurin

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Making Positive Affirmations Work for You

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know About Visiting The Maldives
css.php