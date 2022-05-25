Connect with us

See This Week's Super Crisp Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 125

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jola Ayeye – Jollz (@jolaayeye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

