Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

Nigerian Idol is a reality TV singing competition conceived to project talented musicians into stardom, and while the 7th season of the show served its purpose, it was also a spectacle of fashion.

As contestants stepped out to sing, they were adorned in different exquisite attires. They showed audiences that there are levels to the fashion game. Embellished in a twist of styles, a flurry of colours, and attention-grabbing fabrics, the singers moved the hearts of listeners with their magical voices and mesmerised with their beautiful looks.

Oladapo Daniel “D’banj” Oyebanjo, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, and Obi Asika, judges on the show also showed that they are experts in both fashion and music. At every live show, their fashion styles were extravagant. Host extraordinaire IK Osakioduwa also showed up in fascinating looks.

As the show rounded up on Sunday, May 22, 2022, it was yet another chance for Nigerian Idol contestants, judges, guests, and hosts to show all the fashion goodness fans will miss out on as the show retired with Progress as the winner.

Indeed, it would almost be a crime if we didn’t show you some of the best fashion moments on Nigerian Idol Season 7. Here are the top 15 gorgeous looks this season:

1.

Simi rocked this gorgeous burgundy off-shoulder, pencil dress to the Nigerian Idol season 7 finale and performed her 2020 hit song, ‘Duduke’ in it.

2.

Progress took home the title of Nigerian Idol in this gorgeous gold and black ensemble.

3.