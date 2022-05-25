Connect with us

Promotions Style

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

Events Promotions

Kohler Unveils its Matte Black Collection and Vive Faucet Design at the recently held Bold Event

Promotions

Introducing 'Bisi Is The Boss' An Interactive Book on Child Abuse by Bola Tinubu

Events Promotions

Inside the Launch of the New Harpic Sachet Pack & the Open Defecation Free Campaign by Harpic

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Progress won the Nigerian Idol Season 7 + Bigi's Refreshing Moments of Sponsorship

Events Promotions

Hennessy Revitalised the Festac Park 23 Basketball Court - Here's how the 'In The Paint' Initiative in partnership with OsaSeven went down

Events Promotions

Here's how Sunlight showed out at AMVCA 2022

Promotions

Paelon Memorial Hospital in partnership with Cochlear is set to hold Free Hearing Evaluation for Children

Promotions

The Real Burger Week Experience 2022 is Here! Experience Awesome Deals with Burger King Nigeria all week long | May 23rd-28th

Promotions

3INVEST is set to Launch the Unite ESG Community at Unite 2022 Summit | May 30th & 31st

Promotions

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian Idol is a reality TV singing competition conceived to project talented musicians into stardom, and while the 7th season of the show served its purpose, it was also a spectacle of fashion.

As contestants stepped out to sing, they were adorned in different exquisite attires. They showed audiences that there are levels to the fashion game. Embellished in a twist of styles, a flurry of colours, and attention-grabbing fabrics, the singers moved the hearts of listeners with their magical voices and mesmerised with their beautiful looks.

Oladapo Daniel “D’banj” Oyebanjo, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, and Obi Asika, judges on the show also showed that they are experts in both fashion and music. At every live show, their fashion styles were extravagant. Host extraordinaire IK Osakioduwa also showed up in fascinating looks.

As the show rounded up on Sunday, May 22, 2022, it was yet another chance for Nigerian Idol contestants, judges, guests, and hosts to show all the fashion goodness fans will miss out on as the show retired with Progress as the winner.

Indeed, it would almost be a crime if we didn’t show you some of the best fashion moments on Nigerian Idol Season 7. Here are the top 15 gorgeous looks this season:

1.

Simi rocked this gorgeous burgundy off-shoulder, pencil dress to the Nigerian Idol season 7 finale and performed her 2020 hit song, ‘Duduke’ in it.

2.

Progress took home the title of Nigerian Idol in this gorgeous gold and black ensemble.

3.