Kohler Unveils its Matte Black Collection and Vive Faucet Design at the recently held Bold Event

The 150-year-old iconic Brand KOHLER has expanded its presence throughout Africa to further its philosophy of ‘Gracious Living’ in this rapidly growing continent. Over the last one and a half century, Kohler has become a global multi-industry brand which designs personalized homewares, providing power solutions and most luxurious Hospitality Services. Kohler tries to provide an intimate and customized experience to all its users by designing their products as epitome of craftsmanship, comfort, and cutting-edge innovation. With their trusted and consistent history of quality and innovative designs, a new sophisticated matte black collection and Vive faucet design were unveiled at the recently held Kohler Bold event.

The first-ever Kohler Bold event held at The Wheatbaker Hotel on 12th May 2022 had a remarkable turnout with over 150 attendees including industry leaders, architects, designers, executives, and experts. The guests enjoyed an immersive experience of the Kohler brand and its latest additions. The event had a wide range of mind gasping attractions like theVirtual Reality Experience – an exploring virtual exposé of the exquisite world of Kohler, the Vive Ballet performance, theKohler History Wall and many more.

“With our compelling propositions, we will make it impossible for our customers to look beyond Kohler. If we can get our customer engagement right, we will automatically be the largest brand by value in the continent. But we are not obsessed with the outcome, we are committed to our customers and engage with them.” said Alan Orchard, Commercial Director Kohler Africa, and the Middle East.

Kohler enjoys standing warm relationships with the Architect and Developer community globally. It’s not different for Kohler Africa, and the brand intends to continue the well-entrenched engagement process.

“We consider it our responsibility to keep our Architect and Designer partners in line and ahead of customer expectations. We ensure that they create masterpieces each time they sit to draft a proposal and that their creations are timeless. We ensure that they win.” Orchard added.

Kohler Africa boasts of 2 exclusive Kohler Experience Stores in Lagos. The experience store in Lekki is in partnership with Sweethome while the VI store is in partnership with WATCO. Each store spreads over 180 sq meters and exhibits the latest in design and technology. The experience stores aim to inspire customers and design enthusiasts to explore possibilities and transform their living spaces into a masterpiece. They flaunt some of the most premium categories that KOHLER has to offer

• Breathtakingly Beautiful Artist Edition: This premium collection features the most beautifully crafted products of Kohler where artists have created literal show pieces with attention to every intricate detail. Products such as Marrakech Vessel, Antilia Wading Pool Glass Vessel and Derring Vessel designed so brilliantly that they make the whole bathroom space look spectacularly majestic.

• Incredibly Intelligent Bathroom Products: Kohler has brought to your doorstep the whole range of intelligent bathroom products. Smart systems like DTV+ are built to uplift the sensory experience by fine-tuning water flow, temperatures, colour , and lighting.

• Stately Free-Standing baths: Nothing looks more imperial than a free-standing bath in the centre of your bathroom. You can choose from a variety of options according to your style and preferences

• The Matte Black Bathroom Collection: Matte Black is a daring choice that helps in making an unapologetic and uber bold lifestyle statement. With the 3C technology (Clean, Coat, and Cure) at the heart of the collection, this collection keeps customers in design trend. A 12-year warranty assures peace of mind.

• Modern Life Edge Collection: The Modern Life Edge collection boasts of being the slimmest bathroom suite in the World. The range has Contemporary aesthetics, with ergonomic comfort enabled by a specially designed seat and splash free vessel. The product is built to be 50% stronger, with higher chip resistance than normal ceramic.

• Vive Range: Vive is a celebratory design for the contemporary bathroom that harmonizes beauty and functionality with charm and grace. Inspired by elegant human movements and gestures from dance, Vive’s fluid shape strikes a human like pose that seems to be in perpetual motion

Kohler has operations in all major countries of the Sub-Saharan Africa region including Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda and the recently launched store in Ghana. Kohler is also the most preferred brand among the hospitality chains and that has been cornerstone of continued wins in the islands of Mauritius, Seychelles, and Madagascar.

For more information, please visit HERE

Sponsored Content