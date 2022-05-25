Connect with us

Introducing 'Bisi Is The Boss' An Interactive Book on Child Abuse by Bola Tinubu

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

Kohler Unveils its Matte Black Collection and Vive Faucet Design at the recently held Bold Event

Inside the Launch of the New Harpic Sachet Pack & the Open Defecation Free Campaign by Harpic

ICYMI: Progress won the Nigerian Idol Season 7 + Bigi's Refreshing Moments of Sponsorship

Hennessy Revitalised the Festac Park 23 Basketball Court - Here's how the 'In The Paint' Initiative in partnership with OsaSeven went down

Here's how Sunlight showed out at AMVCA 2022

Paelon Memorial Hospital in partnership with Cochlear is set to hold Free Hearing Evaluation for Children

The Real Burger Week Experience 2022 is Here! Experience Awesome Deals with Burger King Nigeria all week long | May 23rd-28th

3INVEST is set to Launch the Unite ESG Community at Unite 2022 Summit | May 30th & 31st

In this interactive take on Child Abuse, Bisi Is The Boss‘ author Bola Tinubu assumes the tone of Bisi, a well informed little girl to raise important issues on Child Abuse and how best to both avoid and handle it. The book provides parents with a fun yet educative way to navigate delicate topics regarding private body parts, boundaries and speaking up in the case of abuse.

Including fun trivias, colourful characters as well as a kids colouring section, Bisi Is The Boss amounts to an all encompassing read not only simplifying the difficult subject of abuse but also providing a bonding platform between guardians and the children in their care.

Being a highly invested advocate for Children’s right and a Mother, Bola Tinubu established the Cece Yara Non-profit organisation in 2016 armed with a multi-disciplinary team of counsellors, social workers, child advocates, lawyers and forensic interviewers to prevent child sexual abuse and to provide access to care, information, protection and emergency intervention for children who have experienced sexual abuse or who are at risk.

“…Our vision is to create a safe and happy childhood for every Nigerian child – free from sexual abuse and with easy access to care, information, protection and emergency intervention.” – Bola Tinubu

Bisi is Boss is now available in Ebook and Print at Amazon, Konga

To join the conversation, follow @Bisiistheboss on Instagram using the hashtag #Bisiistheboss

About the author:
Bola Tinubu is a seasoned Corporate Lawyer with 25 years in practice and Children’s right advocate who founded Nigeria’s first free child helpline.

The Author is a Chartered Director, a Chartered Governance Professional, and a Chartered Secretary. She is also a Fellow of The Chartered Governance Institute, U.K.; and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors, U.K. Some of her achievements include being a Mother, One of BBC 100 inspiring and Influential women in 2018 and was named as one of Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women in 2019 by Leading Ladies Africa in 2019.

