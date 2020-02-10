Adesuwa Onyenokwe’s look for ‘Ultimate Love’ Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe looked absolutely gorgeous at the show opening of the new reality show “Ultimate Love” where she would be acting as an ‘Aunty’, just like the Big Brother Naija show.

For the event, Adesuwa opted for a dress by Makioba from the Aurora Collection, which looked totally chic and elegant on her.

Adesuwa’s job as the ‘Aunty’ is to keep the contestants, referred to as ‘love guests’, grounded. She will also establish and manage a very rigid daily schedule that will keep them occupied and help groom their newfound love.

Check her out.

 

Photo Credit: makiobaofficial

BellaNaija.com

