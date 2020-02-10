Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

What better day to make a fashion statement but on Hollywood’s biggest night, when you know millions around the world are watching.

And make a statement these people did!

From director Spike Lee who honoured the late legend Kobe Bryant with his purple suit, to actress Natalie Portman who had the last names of female directors snubbed this year embroidered on her cape, and even Billie Eilish who was head to toe in Chanel – here were the most interesting looks in the Oscars red carpet.