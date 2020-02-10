Connect with us

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

4 Red Carpet PDA Moments We Absolutely Love from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Toke Makinwa, Banky W, Falz came through for Gbemi & Toolz' Exclusive Premiere of the 'OffAir' Show Season 2

BN Red Carpet Fab: 92nd Annual Academy Awards | #Oscars

"Parasite" Sweeps the 2020 Oscars | See the Full List of Winners

The Hottest Show Right Now? Here's What You Should Know About "The Ultimate Love"

So it Begins! Check out the Housemates of "The Ultimate Love" Nigeria Reality TV Show

It's the Oscar Weekend! See Photos of Cynthia Erivo, Michael B Jordan, Mj Rodriguez at Pre-Oscar Parties

All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020

What better day to make a fashion statement but on Hollywood’s biggest night, when you know millions around the world are watching.

And make a statement these people did!

From director Spike Lee who honoured the late legend Kobe Bryant with his purple suit, to actress Natalie Portman who had the last names of female directors snubbed this year embroidered on her cape, and even Billie Eilish who was head to toe in Chanel – here were the most interesting looks in the Oscars red carpet.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sandra Oh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

