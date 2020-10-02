Spotted: #BBNaija’s Nengi, Ozo, Lilo, Olive Emodi at La Mode Magazine’s 2020 Green October Event

The La Mode Magazine and La Mode Disability Foundation held the sixth edition of its annual event to create awareness and appreciate and support persons living with disabilities.

This year’s Green October Event, themed “Disability Inclusion in the post-COVID-19 Era” took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The dress code was Green or a white outfit or mix of both colours, and guests did come slaying.

Here are photos from the event:

Photo Credit: greenoctoberevent2020