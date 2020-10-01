Connect with us

Events Promotions

Davido will be heating up the Stage Live at the Exodus Abuja 2.0 | October 2nd

Events

You Can't Miss Naija Made's 2-Day Virtual Conference "Naija Made For More: Celebrating Collective Resilience" | October 2nd & 3rd

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Laycon is the Latest Millionaire, Landlord & SUV Owner! Highlights from the #BBNaija Prize Presentation

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Photos from Inside Mimi Onalaja's 30th Birthday Party That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Events Promotions

Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

Events Promotions

Samsung unveils its 2020 Consumer Product Range & it's a Pure Show of Revolutionary and Innovative Technology

Events Promotions

Hennessy XO marks its 150th Anniversary with an Outstanding Virtual Immersive Experience by Cai Guo Qiang

Events

Join Medical Practitioners at the Annual Heart Dialogue Forum to commemorate #WorldHeartDay | September 29th

Events Scoop

Mo Abudu celebrated turning 56 with Family, Friends & Good Vibes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

And they Locked It Down till the End! Check Out How the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates turned up for the Finale

Events

Davido will be heating up the Stage Live at the Exodus Abuja 2.0 | October 2nd

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

The organizers of Exodus event holding in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital have announced that popular Nigerian artist and Fem crooner, Davido will headline this week’s event.

The much talked about show will enjoy the participation of other top Nigerian musicians and DJs and will be holding this Friday, October 2nd, 2020. The event will hold at D Venue Marquee, City Park, Abuja.

For bookings reservations, call: 08056929036/ 08117007272 or +2348096975627.

According to the organizers, “EXODUS!!! This Friday!!! 02.09.2020. Avoid the rush and reserve a table for yourself now. #Exodus #Movement #TheUnusual,” they said.

——————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php