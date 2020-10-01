Davido will be heating up the Stage Live at the Exodus Abuja 2.0 | October 2nd

The organizers of Exodus event holding in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital have announced that popular Nigerian artist and Fem crooner, Davido will headline this week’s event.

The much talked about show will enjoy the participation of other top Nigerian musicians and DJs and will be holding this Friday, October 2nd, 2020. The event will hold at D Venue Marquee, City Park, Abuja.

For bookings reservations, call: 08056929036/ 08117007272 or +2348096975627.

According to the organizers, “EXODUS!!! This Friday!!! 02.09.2020. Avoid the rush and reserve a table for yourself now. #Exodus #Movement #TheUnusual,” they said.

——————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.