BNRSVP Events this Weekend

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Burgers and Brew

Date: Thursday, October 1 – Friday, October 2, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 25, Babatunde Bejide Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Memoirs (1960-2020) The Formation of a Nation (Exhibition)

Date: Thursday, October 1 – Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

60th Owambe Itan

Date: Thursday, October 1 – Wednesday, November 7, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Moor Road, Ikoyi. Lagos State.
RSVP: HERE

Exodus Abuja 2.0 – Davido Live

The organizers of Exodus event holding in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital have announced that popular Nigerian artist and Fem crooner, Davido will headline this week’s event. The much talked about show will enjoy the participation of other top Nigerian musicians and DJs.

Date: Friday, October 2, 2020.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: D Venue Marquee, City Park, Abuja.
RSVP: 08056929036/ 08117007272 or +2348096975627.

Come celebrate Nigeria’s independence with The Cavemen, Aye! and Spoken word artists. No Mask, No Entry. Ticket: N6000

Date: Friday, October 2, 2020.
Time: 5PM.
Venue: Foodshack, 32A Ologun Agbaje Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.
RSVP: HERE

Naija Made For More

Given the reality of COVID-19, and the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, Naija Made is inviting you to its virtual conference themed: Naija Made For More – Celebrating Collective Resilience. This two-day virtual conference experience will explore the intricacies of Nigerian culture and community. The event will feature leaders from all works of life who will speak on how they use our cultural past to “Own The Present And Create The Future” through connection and business solutions.

Date: Friday, October 2 – Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Venue: D Venue Marquee, City Park, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE

Leap Africa Social Innovators Program and Awards 

LEAP Africa is happy to announce the 8th edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) Yes, it’s virtual and the location is not a barrier. 33 global speakers from across the world, 7 insightful breakout sessions across different topics and sectors, and 1-panel discussion, 2 days of rich conversations and impact, you don’t want to miss any moment of this.

Date: Friday, October 2 – Saturday, October 3, 2020.
RSVP: HERE

Etuk Ubong + the Etuk Philosophy 

Date: Friday, October 2, 2020 & Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Time: 6 PM
Venue112, Akerele road, Shitta, Surulere.

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Saturday, October 3 – Monday, October 5, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVPHERE

Fireboy DML and Joeboy Drive-in Concert 

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: SEC (Silverbird Entertainmet Center), Abuja.
RSVPHERE

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Time: 4 PM
VenueCapital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
RSVPartsplashstudio

Hope You Like Jammin’ Too – Psycho

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Sea Lounge, 15B Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki.

Tenstrings Ones2Watch 

Tenstrings Ones2Watch resumes this October with a special edition marking the 10th year anniversary celebration of Freedom Park Lagos, featuring, theBest of talents at Tenstrings Music Institute.

Date: Wednesday October 7, 2020.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Freedom Park, 1 Hospital Road, off Broad Street, Lagos.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

