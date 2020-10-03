GiST wants to Raise Female Leaders & Change Makers in Underserved Communities with the Health for Her Project

Every year on October 11, the world celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child. The day is set aside to reflect on the problems faced by the girl child and how societies are putting measures to mitigate them. The theme for this year is “My Voice: Our Equal Future.”

Girls Should Thrive Initiative (GiST) is a nonprofit organization resident in Kano State, Nigeria, dedicated to raising female leaders and change makers in underserved communities. They achieve this through education, entrepreneurship and technology. One of their women-led initiatives is their Health for Her Project, which is aimed at sensitizing girls on the effects of poor health and wellbeing, and educating them on ways to mitigate and care sustainably for themselves.

This year, they will be hosting the project as a conference in Kano at the Tahir Guest Palace to engage stakeholders, policy makers and beneficiaries to drive conversations to solutions to issues bothering the girl child and its impact on her voice.

The Health for Her Project will have 3 focus areas with robust discussions on issues around rape, teenage pregnancy and menstrual hygiene.

The Conference will be in partnership with relevant stakeholders, keynote speakers, and panels sessions on these issues on a national level to drive conversations, foster policies discussions, and see how we can challenge ourselves to do better in implementing sustainable solutions.

Some of the panelists include: Aisha Tofa of Startup Kano, Taiwo Amole, Hadiza Umar of SWODEN and Fatima Abubakar, who will be discussing issues around teenage pregnancy. Maryam Nasir Aliyu, Juliana Ogwuche, Bashir who will discussing issues bothering rape. And Naomi David, Aisha Sagagi and Yasmin Obadaki of Mata who will discussing menstrual hygiene on community and national level.

The Daughter of the State Governor Amina Ganduje, Mairo Bello, founder of Adolescent Health and Information Projects as well as Ibrahim Waiya (President of the Kano State Civil Society) will be delivering the keynote sessions.

