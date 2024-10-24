Get Ready for the Dusk Till Don Experience as Don Royale Lights Up Abuja This Friday

Get ready to unleash your inner Don this Friday, October 25th, 2024, as Don Royale brings the ultimate Dusk Till Don experience to the heart of Abuja at The Ballroom. From 6 PM till the break of dawn, the vibrant energy of Don Royale Gin and Brandy will light up the night, giving guests an unforgettable journey that embodies the bold and ambitious spirit of the brand.

As a brand crafted for those who chart their course, Don Royale invites Abuja’s finest to embrace both worlds – the hustle of the grind and the excitement of the unwind. With smooth drinks in hand and the best beats filling the air, it’s the perfect time to let your inner Don shine through. Expect immersive liquid-on-lips moments with exclusive samples of Don Royale, a premium blend celebrated for its full character and ultra-smooth finish.

That’s not all – the night will feature electrifying live performances, and surprise appearances all spotlighting the essence of the Don Royale lifestyle. From interactive red carpet moments to engaging trivia games and surprise vox-pop questions, this is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of the Don in you.

Join them for an evening where ambition meets relaxation, and get ready to Live It, Don It with Don Royale – the drink that defines both the grind and the unwind. For more updates and details, follow them on Instagram @donroyaleng.

About Don Royale

Crafted for those who chart their course, Don Royale Brandy is uniquely blended for Full Character and an ultra-smooth finish. Our experts have combined the signature fruity notes of brandy and vibrancy of whisky to give you the best of both worlds with every golden drop. Don Royale Brandy & Gin. Superior and Smooth.

Best enjoyed neat, poured over ice or with a mixer of your choice. Don Royale celebrates the balance of hard work and enjoyment. Whether it’s for the grind or unwind, Don Royale is your perfect companion. Live It, Don It.

Sponsored Content