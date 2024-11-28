Michael Kayode Wins 2024 Golden Boy Award for Best Italian Talent

Fiorentina fullback Michael Kayode has been named the Best Italian Talent at the 2024 Golden Boy Awards, a recognition of his stellar season with the Serie A club.

The 20-year-old, born in Bergamo to Nigerian parents, has had a remarkable journey in football. Starting his youth career at Juventus, Kayode spent seven years at the academy before moving on in 2018.

In 2021, he joined Fiorentina after a stint in Serie D and quickly made his mark in their youth setup. His contributions helped the team win the Coppa Italia Primavera and the Supercoppa Italiana Primavera.

Kayode’s big break came in August 2023 when he made his Serie A debut in Fiorentina’s 4–1 victory over Genoa. By the season’s end, he had established himself as a vital part of the first team, featuring prominently in Serie A and during Fiorentina’s run to the UEFA Conference League final.

Internationally, Kayode has been equally impressive. A key figure in Italy’s youth squads, he played a vital role in the UEFA European U-19 Championship final in July 2023, leading Italy to victory over Portugal. He further solidified his rising profile with his U-21 debut on 17 October 2023, helping Italy secure a 2–0 win against Norway in Bolzano.