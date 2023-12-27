Dazzling Finale: Flytime Fest 2023 Closes with Asake’s Christmas Special

The pulsating rhythms of Afrobeat reverberated through the hearts of Lagos as Flytime Fest 2023 reached its electrifying climax with a phenomenal performance by Asake.

Mr. Money with the vibe sure did come with his infectious energy and genre-bending music, captivating the audience with a night of unforgettable music and energetic dance moves.

The Grammy-nominated artist performed top charting songs from “Amapiano” to “Lonely at the Top” getting the crowd to lose themselves in the music’s intoxicating groove. Asake and Davido reunited on stage to perform their hit song, No Competition. The energy in the room was explosive, a testament to the undeniable chemistry between these two giants of Afrobeats.

The energy was palpable as the venue witnessed a sold-out show, filled with an eclectic mix of fans, including notable personalities and top High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) from across the country.

As we wrap up Flytime Fest 2023 with this stellar performance by Asake, I am overwhelmed with gratitude to the artists who poured their souls onto the stage, my amazing team who worked tirelessly, and to our incredible sponsors who continue to support us as we push boundaries in the entertainment space”, said Cecil Hammond, CEO of Flytime Promotions.

The festival ended with a grand unveiling of the Osa Seven’s mural of the late singer, Mohbad which got the attention of many festival attendees. The piece, strategically placed within the festival grounds, served as a tribute to his impact on the music scene and a visual feast for festival attendees.

We are thrilled to showcase Osa’s incredible mural of Mohbad here at Flytime Fest , said Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Fest, Osa has a unique ability to capture the spirit of the artist he portrays, and it is a stunning addition to our festival’s artistic element and the perfect way to pay homage to the late talented artist. It was beautiful seeing attendees write a tribute and interact with the artwork. She added.

