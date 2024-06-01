Sweet Adjeley’s Abomu (Garden Egg Sauce) Recipe is A Feast for the Senses!

Connect with us

Hailing from Ghana, Abomu (or Abom) is a traditional garden egg sauce bursting with rich, earthy African flavours. This dish is not only delicious but also steeped in tradition. The magic of Abomu lies in its preparation in a clay grinding bowl called an Asanka. Grinding the garden eggs in the Asanka infuses the sauce with a depth of flavour unmatched by other methods.

Traditionally, Abomu is enjoyed with boiled cocoyam, plantain, or yam. In this video, Sweet Adjeley shows how to make Abomu, complementing the sauce with onions sauteed in palm oil and incorporating some of the oil itself for added richness.

To create a complete meal, she pairs it with boiled plantains, eggs, and creamy avocado slices.

Watch how she brings this flavourful tradition to life below:

