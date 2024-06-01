Connect with us

Level Up Your Rice Game With This Easy Nigerian Coconut Rice Recipe by Tspices Kitchen

Craving a flavourful twist on classic Nigerian rice dishes? Look no further than this easy Nigerian Coconut Rice recipe by Tspices Kitchen perfect for beginners.

Nigerian Coconut Rice offers a unique alternative to Jollof or fried rice. Fresh coconut infuses the dish with a delightful aroma and adds richness, unlike other rice recipes.

Tspices uses coconut, the star ingredient, but this recipe doesn’t stop there. She’ll guide you through incorporating chicken (or your preferred protein), scotch bonnet peppers for a touch of heat, cayenne pepper for an extra kick, red bell peppers and a blend of other ingredients.

Get ready to fill your kitchen with irresistible scents as you follow these easy steps to create a budget-friendly, delicious meal.

Watch here:

