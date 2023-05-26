Watch Episode 8 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Accelerate TV has shared episode eight of their thrilling series, “The Olive 2.”

In this episode, Madam Elaine finds out about the secret Ibrahim has been hiding all along.

Meanwhile, Adora has her reservations about Dozie being a cleaner in exchange for studio time.

Directed by Tolu Ajayi and Edith Nwekenta and produced by Esse Akwawa, the series stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Joke Silva, Michael Ejoor, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, and many more exciting actors.

