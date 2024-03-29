The Finale of “Skinny Girl In Transit” Season 7 Has Got Us In Our Feels | Watch

So much can happen in just an episode, and for the finale of season 7 of “Skinny Girl In Transit,” so much did happen. Didi moved out of Editi’s apartment and returned the ring – breaking off their engagement. Just when fans thought there would be a wedding this season, alas, there’s none.

Meanwhile, Mama Tiwa had a troubling dream about her grandson, Tide, leading her to visit Tiwa’s house with a bottle of anointing oil. That’s not all. Baby Tide experienced a sudden medical emergency that necessitated an urgent hospital visit.

If you missed some episodes of this season, we’ve got you. Catch up here.

Watch the finale here: