Watch Yemi Alade, Konshens & Femi One Bring the “Baddie” Remix to Life

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

First time Grammy award nominne, Yemi Alade is kicking off the new year with the music video for the remix of “Baddie,” the 16th track from her latest album “Rebel Queen.” This exciting remix features Jamaican artist and deejay Konshens, along with Kenyan rapper Femi One, who raps in Kiswahili.

The video showcases the trio as they deliver high-energy performances, vibing to the track and celebrating their unique styles. It’s a fun and lively display of their collaboration, filled with great chemistry and cultural expression.

Watch the video below and enjoy the music

