DJ Neptune unlocks a brand new single titled, “Wangolo“, and this time, he teams up with Mr Eazi and Jamaican dancehall artist, Konshens.

This track was produced by Killertunes.

“Wangolo” serves as his first official single for the year and a follow-up to his star-studded album “Greatness 2.0” which was released back in November 2021.

