DJ Neptune releases new album “Greatness 2.0” | Listen on BN

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune has released his latest project titled “Greatness 2.0“.

On the upcoming album, Neptune features stars across the African music scene, including Waje, Laycon, Ladipoe, Mr Eazi, Blaqbonez, Cheque, Rema, Patoranking, Peruzzi, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Focalistic, Omah Lay, Lojay, Kofi Jamar, Stonebwoy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Harmonize, and others.

Magic Sticks, Dera the Boy, Mog, Andre Vibez, Yung Wills, Sess, Fancy Beatz, DJ Krept, and Speroach all contributed to the production of the album.

Listen to the album below:

