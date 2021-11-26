New Music: Kingskid & Citizen – KoDaRaRa (KDRR)

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BadBoy Doings has officially flagged off with two signed artists under the label. With his Indigenous style of rap, Citizen (Omoilu) delivers his catchy hook and verse with label mate who is also known for his eloquence and style of rap, Kingskid (Koreki).

Both artists created a very rhythmic signature tune on a beat produced by Ezzykeyz. “KDRR” with full meaning ‘KoDaRaRa’ which serves as a popular lingo amongst Generation Z and fans of catchy music. This free-spirited lingo allows people to express themselves in any preferred way by just repeating KDRR.

KDRR is an energetic tune and is soon to become the latest street anthem as its catchy feeling would appeal to lovers of good music, mixed and mastered by Torchmix.

Listen to the track below:

Stream and Listen to KDRR here.

