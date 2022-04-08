Music New Music: Vector – My Name Published 23 mins ago on April 8, 2022 By BellaNaija.com Vector has released his first official single for 2022 titled, “My Name,” produced by Mr Kleb. Listen: Stream and download here. Related Topics:Mr KlebMusicMy NameVector Up Next New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Mr Eazi & Konshens – Wangolo Don't Miss L.A.X joins Chinasa Anukam in Episode 4 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2 BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Yemi Alade feat. Kranium – My Man New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Mr Eazi & Konshens – Wangolo New Video: Kizz Daniel feat. The Cavemen – Oshe