BN TV

Is It Love or Strategy? Yomi & Ella Keep Us Guessing

1 hour ago

Now, we can’t tell if Yomi Balogun is truly interested in Doctor Ella or if his growing closeness to her is still part of his plan to convince her to sell her house. This episode had them chatting non-stop, checking in on each other, asking about their day, and Yomi even sending his mum’s regards to Ella. Funny, isn’t it, considering he initially denied liking her or being close to her? But mothers always know best, don’t they?

Even Ella’s best friends, Saniye and Oyinda, have been relentless in teasing her about the budding connection.

And wait—did Yomi really just bring Ella flowers at the clinic? How sweet is that?

Watch below!

