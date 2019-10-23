She Made her First Million at 21 & She’s Still Davido’s Biggest Fan | WATCH Our “15 Questions” with #BBNaija’s Tacha

The most talked-about housemate in Big Brother Naija 2019, Natacha Akide, is a beauty to behold, with a bubbly personality that one can’t help but like her instantly.

The 23-year old has always been a typical Naija hustler and this was evident when she bagged her first million Naira at the young age of 21!

Although she was disqualified from the show, Tacha is proving to Nigerians that she is certainly just starting.

Tacha was our special guest at the BellaNaija HQ on Tuesday where she was treated to 15 questions about herself by BellaNaija’s Head of Content, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe.

When asked to describe her experience in the Big Brother Naija house, Tacha said it was fun, intriguing and full of surprises. Tacha also proved to us that when it comes to securing the “bag” she’s got no enemies because she said she’s willing to work with all her co-housemates, as long as money is made.

…And for her huge fans, the ‘Titans’, Tacha says she loves them even more than they love her and she is willing to go all out for them! Isn’t that amazing?

Watch her full interview below: