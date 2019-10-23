Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

She Made her First Million at 21 & She's Still Davido's Biggest Fan | WATCH Our "15 Questions" with #BBNaija's Tacha

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kenneth Okonkwo, Swanky JKA, Kanayo O. Kanayo... Meet the Cast of "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

In True Millennial Style, Toni Tones is Successfully juggling 3 Careers & Isn't Stopping Soon | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood

Really, Here's Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free"

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

According to her Instagram Post Princess Shyngle is Single, One Month after her Engagement News

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Raining Endorsements for #BBNaija's Mercy & This New One is MAJOR

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli's 'Love Is War'

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

Movies & TV

She Made her First Million at 21 & She’s Still Davido’s Biggest Fan | WATCH Our “15 Questions” with #BBNaija’s Tacha

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The most talked-about housemate in Big Brother Naija 2019, Natacha Akide, is a beauty to behold, with a bubbly personality that one can’t help but like her instantly.

The 23-year old has always been a typical Naija hustler and this was evident when she bagged her first million Naira at the young age of 21!

Although she was disqualified from the show, Tacha is proving to Nigerians that she is certainly just starting.

Tacha was our special guest at the BellaNaija HQ on Tuesday where she was treated to 15 questions about herself by BellaNaija’s Head of Content, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe. 

When asked to describe her experience in the Big Brother Naija house, Tacha said it was fun, intriguing and full of surprises. Tacha also proved to us that when it comes to securing the “bag” she’s got no enemies because she said she’s willing to work with all her co-housemates, as long as money is made.

…And for her huge fans, the ‘Titans’, Tacha says she loves them even more than they love her and she is willing to go all out for them! Isn’t that amazing?

Watch her full interview below:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php