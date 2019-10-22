All You Need to Know about Mr Eazi’s Music Journey is Here, In OkayAfrica’s “Moments With” Video | Watch

Mr Eazi stopped by the office of OkayAfrica in New York City, during a packed round of promo around his new emPawa platform.

His Banku music is all about repping Yoruba, Pidgin, Twi and more African languages.

The Nigerian star sat down with OkayAfrica and spoke in-depth about his early days, how his friends all pooled money to help him get started, how his famous ‘hat’ look came about, the blend of Ghanaian & Nigerian sounds that make up Banku music and more recent things like collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Watch Moments with Mr Eazi below: