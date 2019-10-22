Connect with us

Music Scoop

All You Need to Know about Mr Eazi's Music Journey is Here, In OkayAfrica's "Moments With" Video | Watch

BN TV Music

Billionaire Femi Otedola joins daughter DJ Cuppy on Episode 9 of “Cuppy On A Mission” Vlog

Music Scoop

"Never Give Up On Your Dream" is Victor AD's Message for his Fans in Taylor Live Magazine's September Issue

Music

New Video: Zlatan - Yeye Boyfriend

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Is Nicki Minaj now "Mrs Maraj-Petty"? Here's What We Know

Music Scoop

Go Girl! Issa Rae is Making Money Moves as she launches Music Label "Raedio"

BN TV Music Scoop

Find out Vector's thoughts on his Beef with M.I. on the #LooseTalkPodcast | Watch

Music

New Music: Kcee feat. Anyidons - ISEE

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Joeboy prove that he's "The New Wonderkid" with a Shining Personality on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Music Sweet Spot

Chief Obi has got "a little gift" for his Parents on their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Music

All You Need to Know about Mr Eazi’s Music Journey is Here, In OkayAfrica’s “Moments With” Video | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mr Eazi stopped by the office of OkayAfrica in New York City, during a packed round of promo around his new emPawa platform.

His Banku music is all about repping Yoruba, Pidgin, Twi and more African languages.

The Nigerian star sat down with OkayAfrica and spoke in-depth about his early days, how his friends all pooled money to help him get started, how his famous ‘hat’ look came about, the blend of Ghanaian & Nigerian sounds that make up Banku music and more recent things like collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Watch Moments with Mr Eazi below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php