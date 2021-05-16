Connect with us

Sisi Jemimah's Designer Stew Recipe is Absolutely Mouth-Watering

Juls Breaks Down the Making of his Single "Chance" feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx

Don't Miss Episode 8 of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

A Relaxing & Therapeutic Makeup Tutorial from Dimma Umeh

Episode 2 (In Pursuit of Truth) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive” is Right Here

#AskArese: Learn how to Deal with Debt & Grow Your Business from Damilola Victor-Itotoi of Caesars Feast

Wathoni Anyansi & Trikytee discuss Child Labour in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Pounded Yam without 'Pounding'

Bro Code in the Mud! Here's Episode 10 of "Mostly Straight" Season 1

Don't Miss Fireboy DML's Live Concert for YouTube Africa Month Celebration 2021

Sisi Jemimah’s Designer Stew Recipe is Absolutely Mouth-Watering

In this episode of her food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is showing you how to prepare one of her most popular recipes – designer stew with a perfect blend of ofada and ayamase flavours.

Ingredients:

2 Green Bell Peppers

2 Red Bell Peppers

2 Paprika Peppers

1 each of Orange and Yellow Peppers

4 Red Chiili (Shombo)

6 Green Chilli

3 Scotch Bonnet

2 Medium Onions or 3 Small ones

1 Cuo Palm Oil

1/4 Cup Crayfih Powder

3 tbsp Locust Beans

6 Boiled Eggs

Bouillon Cubes

Salt

For the meats:

Mix of Beef, Goat meat, Tripe, Cowfoot

1 Medium Onion Chopped or Blended

Thyme

Curry Powder

Bouillon Cubes

Learn the process below:



