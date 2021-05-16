BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Designer Stew Recipe is Absolutely Mouth-Watering
In this episode of her food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is showing you how to prepare one of her most popular recipes – designer stew with a perfect blend of ofada and ayamase flavours.
Ingredients:
2 Green Bell Peppers
2 Red Bell Peppers
2 Paprika Peppers
1 each of Orange and Yellow Peppers
4 Red Chiili (Shombo)
6 Green Chilli
3 Scotch Bonnet
2 Medium Onions or 3 Small ones
1 Cuo Palm Oil
1/4 Cup Crayfih Powder
3 tbsp Locust Beans
6 Boiled Eggs
Bouillon Cubes
Salt
For the meats:
Mix of Beef, Goat meat, Tripe, Cowfoot
1 Medium Onion Chopped or Blended
Thyme
Curry Powder
Bouillon Cubes
Learn the process below: