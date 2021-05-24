Netflix’s Final Season of “Money Heist” is Right Around the Corner | See the Teaser

Fans of “Money Heist“, we’ve got great news for you.

Your favourite series has been renewed for season 5. The forthcoming season will be the final season of the Netflix original series, and it will be split into two parts. Volume 1 will premiere on September 3 and Volume 2 on December 3, 2021. Each part will consist of five episodes, completing a ten-hour arc that will conclude the series’ story as told by its narrator and protagonist Tokyo, Variety reports.

The series creator, Álex Pina told Variety that:

When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.

Úrsula Coberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and José Manuel Poga, will all return for season five.

Fans should also expect some new faces to join the fray, and it will be fun to see where our favourite characters end up.

Check out this intense, slow-motion teaser Netflix released to accompany the highly anticipated announcement: