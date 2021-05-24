Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix’s Final Season of "Money Heist" is Right Around the Corner | See the Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Official Trailer for Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic “Áyìnlá” is Finally Here!

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

"YourView" Lovers Surprised Yeni Kuti with a Brand New Car for Her 60th Birthday

BN TV

See BTS Moments from Sauti Sol's Africa Month Celebration Concert

BN TV

Watch Episode 12 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

BN TV

Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Teaser for Netflix’s African Original & Street Dance Drama Series "JIVA!" + BTS Photos

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 12 of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

The Sweet Moment Drake’s Son Adonis Made a Cute Appearance Onstage at the #BBMAs

BN TV

Team Waje Lights Up the Stage in Episode 9 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

BN TV

Netflix’s Final Season of “Money Heist” is Right Around the Corner | See the Teaser

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fans of “Money Heist“, we’ve got great news for you.

Your favourite series has been renewed for season 5. The forthcoming season will be the final season of the Netflix original series, and it will be split into two parts. Volume 1 will premiere on September 3 and Volume 2 on December 3, 2021. Each part will consist of five episodes, completing a ten-hour arc that will conclude the series’ story as told by its narrator and protagonist Tokyo, Variety reports.

The series creator, Álex Pina told Variety that:

When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.

Úrsula Coberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and José Manuel Poga, will all return for season five.

Fans should also expect some new faces to join the fray, and it will be fun to see where our favourite characters end up.

Check out this intense, slow-motion teaser Netflix released to accompany the highly anticipated announcement:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: Not Sleeping Well? Here’s What you Can Do About it

WARIF Introduces #WARIFAnonymous… Survivors Can Now Share their Stories Without Fear

Through “ChessinSlums”, Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Chess Piece at a Time

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 
Advertisement
css.php