Daniel Ademinokan’s feature film “Gone” selected to screen at Calgary Black Film Festival

Daniel Ademinokan‘s feature film titled “Gone“, has been selected to screen at the Calgary Black Film Festival.

Films featuring true Black stories and personalities are shown at the Calgary Black Film Festival. The film collection provides insight into the experiences of Black people from around the world.

“Gone” is a deeply emotional and dramatic thriller set in Lagos and New York City, and its cinematic spectacle perfectly blends a cast of 3 Generations of Nollywood. The film follows the story of Ani who leaves his wife, toddler, and unborn child back in Nigeria as he searches for a better life in New York as a boxer. He gets entangled with the mob and spends 25 years in jail, leaving his estranged family to believe he’s dead. He returns to Nigeria determined to reclaim his family, only to discover his wife in the arms of another man.

It stars Sam Dede, Stella Damasus, Gbenga Atitiloye, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Sophie Alakija, Emma Oh Ma God, Adejumoke Aderounmu, produced by Joy Odiete and Daniel Ademonikan.

