Win Exciting Rewards by Taking Action with Global Citizens in Nigeria This Month

As a way of thanking the community for taking action to end extreme poverty, Global Citizen Rewards is giving everyone the chance to win tickets to concerts and sporting events, gift cards, subscriptions, merchandise, VIP experiences, and more.

As a result of joining the platform, you can earn a Silver status when you create a profile and take an action, and then level up to Gold status immediately you take a new action. Maintain that fancy Gold status and add even more features when you click here.

Here are nine amazing rewards you can win by taking action for Global Citizens in Nigeria this month:

Formula 1®: $50 Gift Card to F1 Store

F1® launched the WeRaceAsOne initiative in 2020 to tackle the biggest issues facing motorsport and global communities. Alongside Global Citizen, F1 reaffirmed its commitment to WeRaceAsOne throughout the 2021 season and beyond, with a focus on sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and community.

Now you can win a $50 gift card to the F1 Store, the one-stop-shop for the high-octane sport of F1, specializing in distributing the latest and greatest F1 and Grand Prix merchandise, while stocking an unrivalled range of authentic and licensed team wear, caps, fan apparel, and accessories. Enter for this reward here.

Formula 1®: Name on Chequered Flag for the British Grand Prix

You can also win your name in a square on the chequered flag for the British Grand Prix! Your name will be written in its own individual square, and the flag will be waved at the end of the race.

After the race, you’ll receive your square, mounted and framed, along with an image of the flag in action and a hologram to guarantee authenticity. Enter for this reward here.

Hard Rock: John Lennon “Imagine There’s No Hunger” Tee

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of John Lennon’s iconic song “Imagine,” Hard Rock International is introducing its 37th Signature Series — the John Lennon “Imagine There’s No Hunger” Collection. The t-shirt features an iconic photograph of Lennon, using artistic brush strokes set against a backdrop of the legendary “Imagine” lyrics.

Hard Rock International has partnered with global non-profit WhyHunger and activist-artist Yoko Ono Lennon to donate 30% of all proceeds (with a minimum guarantee of $450,000) toward their shared mission to end hunger and poverty worldwide.

Together, they have already raised more than $6.8 million to help communities in 31 countries grow nutritious food to provide 9.8 million meals to 120,600 children and their families. Enter for this reward here.

PayPorte: 15,000 & 25,000 Naira Vouchers

PayPorte is a retail company whose vision and mission is “Clothing Africa in Body, Mind, and Spirit; To Inspire Self-Confidence and Self-Belief.” The company believes fashion is not all about what we wear — it’s a reflection of who we are.

Win 15,000 or 25,000 Naira worth of gift vouchers with PayPorte to shop for quality and affordable products #JustForYou. Enter for this reward here.

bCODE: 10,000 Naira Voucher

bCODE is an online fashion store that’s “all about every aspect of you.” The company describes its offerings as “wellness fashion” — breaking barriers to keep you moving. Wellness, fashion, and lifestyle never got more exhilarating!

Take action to win a 10,000 naira online shopping voucher to upgrade your shoe game. Enter for this reward here.

BMPro Beauty Experience: 25,000 Naira Voucher

BMPro is a beauty brand offering “unrivalled quality, professionalism, and excellent services.” It offers everything from makeup to hair to photo shoots to training. Win vouchers for three amazing beauty packages for taking action to make the world a better place.

The 25,000 naira voucher includes eyebrow shaping, full-face studio makeup, headgear tying, and one headshot photo. Enter for this reward here.

SnackMagic: Snack Box

SnackMagic was founded in 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting from an office lunch delivery business to a company that has shipped millions of snacks worldwide to help employees working from home feel connected through the “universal language of snacks.”

The company has teamed up with Global Citizen to give you a chance to win an international snack stash of delicious goodies. Curate your very own snack stash with 25 international snacks and enjoy the flavours of the world from the comfort of your home. This isn’t your typical, boring “snack box.” Enter for this reward here.

#TOGETHERBAND: Goal 03 Mini Band

#TOGETHERBAND strives to engage the world in the 17 UN Global Goals through creativity and culture. This reward is for the mini version of the Goal 03 #TOGETHERBAND (one band per pack), so you can show your support for healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages (Goal 03).

The clasp is made from Humanium Metal, repurposed from decommissioned seized illegal firearms in Central America. Its production helps to end armed violence and rebuild conflict-torn societies.

The rope is 100% Parley Ocean Plastic®️ created from upcycled plastic waste intercepted by Parley from remote islands, shorelines, waters, and coastal communities. The band was assembled by Nepalese artisans, supporting the local community and economy. Enter for this reward here.

XTRA Training: Fitness Class Package

XTRA is a fitness platform for online live personal training classes, featuring one-on-one sessions with dietitians and coaches. Its innovative video technology includes artificial intelligence, which tracks your intensity through facial recognition and posture, to make sure you have the most effective workout.

Take action to earn a four class-pass to XTRA Training Live. You’ll get access to four live digital training sessions with top-notch trainers, available in more than 10 languages. Enter for this reward here.