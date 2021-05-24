“YourView” Lovers Surprised Yeni Kuti with a Brand New Car for Her 60th Birthday

Omoyeni ‘Yeni’ Anikulapo-Kuti also known as YK, clocks 60 today, Monday, May 24 and she got a sweet birthday gift to kick off the new decade.

The elegant singer and dancer received lots of love from her friends and fans, and those who watch her on TVC’s “Your View” added to her joy. Morayo Brown, the show’s producer, posted a video of Yeni being surprised with a brand new car.

A small crowd gathered around Yeni as she stood by her car in the video. Morayo and other co-hosts were seen next to Yeni, and a saxophonist was heard in the background playing a happy birthday song. Morayo said in the caption that followed the post:

We reached out to friends of the show to support our purchase of this gift. I want to use this opportunity to thank all of them specially. @yeniakuti your car is paid in full by lovers of our show. Enjoy your gift with your full chest!!😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰😍😍😘😘 We truly love you.

