Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on BamBam & Teddy A's Look for the Premiere of "Lockdown"

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Teaser for Netflix’s African Original & Street Dance Drama Series "JIVA!" + BTS Photos

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 12 of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Movies & TV Nollywood Weddings

Enjoy All The Beauty of Ikechuchwu & Ella's Pre-wedding Shoot #IKella21

Events Movies & TV Scoop Weddings

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Anayo Finds Another Secret in Episode 3 of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Season Finale of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi" is Here

BN TV Movies & TV

Gbemi and Toolz talk Dating in Lagos in this Episode of the "OffAir Show"

Movies & TV

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on BamBam & Teddy A’s Look for the Premiere of “Lockdown”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The movie, “Lockdown” premiered over the weekend and Big Brother Naija’s 2018 couple BamBam and Teddy A showed off their own spin on the theme, Sexy Essential Worker.

BamBam went for a nurse-themed dress with a deep neckline. While Teddy A opted for a black shirt with shimmery designs, black pants, which he rocked with a clean cornrow and a stethoscope. Following the medically inclined plot of the movie, the duo sure gave us some serious power couple vibes.

Check on it:

Photo Credit: bammybestowed@officialphotofreak

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: Not Sleeping Well? Here’s What you Can Do About it

WARIF Introduces #WARIFAnonymous… Survivors Can Now Share their Stories Without Fear

Through “ChessinSlums”, Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Chess Piece at a Time

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 
Advertisement
css.php