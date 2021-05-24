We’re Straight-Up Crushing on BamBam & Teddy A’s Look for the Premiere of “Lockdown”

The movie, “Lockdown” premiered over the weekend and Big Brother Naija’s 2018 couple BamBam and Teddy A showed off their own spin on the theme, Sexy Essential Worker.

BamBam went for a nurse-themed dress with a deep neckline. While Teddy A opted for a black shirt with shimmery designs, black pants, which he rocked with a clean cornrow and a stethoscope. Following the medically inclined plot of the movie, the duo sure gave us some serious power couple vibes.

Check on it:

Photo Credit: bammybestowed | @officialphotofreak