Gabrielle Union, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo were Absolutely Stunning at the 2021 #BBMAs

The Billboard Music Awards honoured music stars at the 2021 ceremony which held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

The event was hosted by Nick Jonas and saw performances from The Weeknd who received the most awards (10) for the night, Pink and her daughter Willow among other amazing acts.

Asides from the fantastic performances, the superstars definitely showed up in stunning outfits that captivated the audience and we’re here with a rundown of some of our favourite looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Check them out!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Weeknd

Cynthia Erivo

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Alicia Keys

Drake & Adonis

Kehlani

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Doja Cat

Lena Waithe

Joe Jonas

Kevin Jonas

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Pink and her Kids

Swipe to see more looks from Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, The Jonas Brothers, Lena Waithe and Kehlani

Photo Credit: @gabunion | @byjamiebruce