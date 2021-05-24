Events
Gabrielle Union, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo were Absolutely Stunning at the 2021 #BBMAs
The Billboard Music Awards honoured music stars at the 2021 ceremony which held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.
The event was hosted by Nick Jonas and saw performances from The Weeknd who received the most awards (10) for the night, Pink and her daughter Willow among other amazing acts.
Asides from the fantastic performances, the superstars definitely showed up in stunning outfits that captivated the audience and we’re here with a rundown of some of our favourite looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Check them out!
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
The Weeknd
Cynthia Erivo
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Alicia Keys
Drake & Adonis
Kehlani
Doja Cat
Lena Waithe
Joe Jonas
Kevin Jonas
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Pink and her Kids
Swipe to see more looks from Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, The Jonas Brothers, Lena Waithe and Kehlani
Photo Credit: @gabunion | @byjamiebruce