Gabrielle Union, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo were Absolutely Stunning at the 2021 #BBMAs

Lagos State DSVRT launches Virtual Referral & Response Service for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

Blue Band's #BBRamadanGoodness put Smiles on the Faces of 25 Families across Nigeria

1999 Constitution: to Change or Amend? Join The Fix Politics Dialogues Today | May 24th

The Weeknd Wins Big at The 2021 Billboard Music Awards | See Full Winners List

Cîroc brought the extra refreshing experience to DJ Lambo's uber-hip 'Lagos Party Animal' Experience

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

Play with Power: The itel P37 is now available in Nigeria & it promises long Battery Life

Fine Dining in Lagos just got better as EbonyLife Place re-opens the Popina Resturant with a special 'Week Of Celebrations' offer | May 22nd

#ThinkLessDoMore: Lipton's 2021 "Ramadan Do Good campaign" was more than just Charity

Gabrielle Union, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo were Absolutely Stunning at the 2021 #BBMAs

The Billboard Music Awards honoured music stars at the 2021 ceremony which held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

The event was hosted by Nick Jonas and saw performances from The Weeknd who received the most awards (10) for the night, Pink and her daughter Willow among other amazing acts.

Asides from the fantastic performances, the superstars definitely showed up in stunning outfits that captivated the audience and we’re here with a rundown of some of our favourite looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Check them out!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The Weeknd

Cynthia Erivo

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Alicia Keys

Drake & Adonis

Kehlani

Doja Cat

Lena Waithe

Joe Jonas

Kevin Jonas

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Pink and her Kids

Swipe to see more looks from Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, The Jonas Brothers, Lena Waithe and Kehlani

Photo Credit: @gabunion | @byjamiebruce

