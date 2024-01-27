Ayra Starr Says An Album Is Coming This Year

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ayra Starr was recently nominated for the Best African Music Performance for her song “Rush” at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In a recent exclusive interview with Taymi B and Biola on Beat 99.9fm “The Morning Rush,” she shares the incredible journey that led to her Grammy nomination and the emotions, challenges, and triumphs she experienced in the making of her music that earned her a coveted spot among the Grammy elite.

She also hints and shares exclusive details about her highly anticipated new album and what fans can expect from the creative body of work.

Watch the interview below:

