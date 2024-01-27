Bread Doesn’t Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe

This one is for bread lovers. There is no denying that bread is a staple food in every Nigerian home and it can get boring real quick. This easy-to-make sausage bread rolls by Velvety Foodies promise to change the experience.

For this recipe, you will need:

21/2 cups of flour

1 tsp yeast

1/4 cup of sugar

1/2 tsp salt

190ml warm milk

50g butter

8 sausages

1 egg for egg wash

Will you be trying this?

Watch the recipe below: