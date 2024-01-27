Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Bread Doesn't Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe

BN TV

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu Join Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman in Episode 2 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Music

Simi Opens Up About Her Love Story with Adekunle Gold & Hints New Album on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Cuisine

Try This Yummy Egusi Preparation Technique From Nigerian Content Creator — Adenike A. Ademola

BN TV Music

Flavour Throws a Party with Mercy Eke, Chioma Ikokwu, Cubana Chiefpriest & More in "Big Baller" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja & Abimbola Craig in “Skinny Girl in Transit” Season 7 Episode 1

BN TV Culture Events Style

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Broda Shaggi, Falz & Layi Wasabi in Episode 1 of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's New Web Series "Dear Diane" Will Tug at Your Heart Strings | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7

BN TV

Bread Doesn’t Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This one is for bread lovers. There is no denying that bread is a staple food in every Nigerian home and it can get boring real quick. This easy-to-make sausage bread rolls by Velvety Foodies promise to change the experience.

For this recipe, you will need:

21/2 cups of flour
1 tsp yeast
1/4 cup of sugar
1/2 tsp salt
190ml warm milk
50g butter
8 sausages
1 egg for egg wash

Will you be trying this?

Watch the recipe below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Does It Really Pay to Be The Understanding Friend?

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Tale of An Uber Driver in Lagos

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age
css.php