Bread Doesn’t Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe
This one is for bread lovers. There is no denying that bread is a staple food in every Nigerian home and it can get boring real quick. This easy-to-make sausage bread rolls by Velvety Foodies promise to change the experience.
For this recipe, you will need:
21/2 cups of flour
1 tsp yeast
1/4 cup of sugar
1/2 tsp salt
190ml warm milk
50g butter
8 sausages
1 egg for egg wash
Will you be trying this?
Watch the recipe below: