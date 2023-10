Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her weekly podcast “Toke Moments,” and she has the one and only Funke Akindele, aka Jenifa, on her seat.

In this episode, Funke Akindele takes us down memory lane, to days of “I Need To Know” to “Jenifa’s Diary” and she shares how much consistency has made her who she is today.

Watch: