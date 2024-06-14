Oxlade is Back With a New Single “Arabambi” | Listen

Connect with us

Oxlade sets the love theme ablaze with his first release of the year, “Arabambi.” He describes the song as “a meditation on the meaning of love,” exploring the emotions associated with it.

On this soulful track, produced by TMXO, Oxlade pours his heart out to a love interest. He expresses his yearning for their affection and makes passionate promises to fulfil their romantic desires. “Arabambi” is a declaration of devotion and a hopeful plea for love’s embrace.

Listen below:

