PJ Morton Takes Africa on the Road in New Album “Cape Town To Cairo” feat. Asa, The Cavemen & Mádé Kuti

Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton is taking listeners on an African adventure in his new album “Cape Town To Cairo.” Unlike anything he has ever done, PJ Morton created his new album during a 30-day journey across Africa. With no music, lyrics or preconceptions, he stepped onto the continent last fall with only the wild dream to make a record in a month, and a mission to immerse himself in as many different cultures, stories and communities as possible.

Reflecting on his travels – from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Lagos, Accra, Cairo and back down to South Africa again, most of which he was visiting for the very first time – PJ Morton says: “I wanted to capture the emotions I felt while I was on the continent, so I made a promise that I wouldn’t write anything before I arrived in Africa, and I wouldn’t write anything after I left – I ended up recording all my vocals before I left too. It really was an experiment in trusting my instincts. I have the ability to overthink as many of us do, so I wanted to spark something that had real stakes. What ended up happening was that all of my raw thoughts and influences came out all at once… Cape Town to Cairo is the diaspora in music form, done my way.”

Collaborating with diverse artists like Fireboy DML, Mádé Kuti, Asa, Ndabo Zulu, Soweto Spiritual Singers, P.Priime and The Cavemen, his own band and local musicians, PJ Morton uses music as his greatest common language. The album connects New Orleans to Lagos, showcasing native sounds and the unifying power of belonging. It’s a journey of gratitude, acknowledging his lineage and the shared experiences of Africans and their diaspora.

PJ isn’t stopping there. He’ll soon embark on a worldwide “Cape Town To Cairo” tour with his band. And for a deeper dive into his career, a memoir spanning his incredible journey is also on the horizon this fall.

Listen to the new album below: